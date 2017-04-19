English
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi talks up firsts with Mi 6

19 APR 2017

Xiaomi took the wraps off its latest smartphone, Mi 6, highlighting several technology “firsts” for its new flagship.

After several years of fast growth, Xiaomi had a tough time in 2016, experiencing growing pains as it moved in to new markets and sectors. In addition, a number of rivals in its home market began echoing its strategy, offering high-spec, but low-cost, devices through online channels.

Xiaomi said the device marks the debut of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor in China. The chip is also being used in Samsung’s new Galaxy S8.

Mi 6 is described as “the first 5.15-inch phone with dual camera” – the company used dual cameras before in bigger devices. The new model features a 12-megapixel (MP) wide angle camera alongside a 12MP telephoto camera, which enables it to have 2x lossless zoom – meaning the quality of the image is maintained even at maximum zoom.

Huawei’s 5.1 inch P10 also features a dual camera set-up, but pairing a 20MP monochrome lens with 12MP colour sensor. Mi 6 uses a similar set-up to Apple’s iPhone line, although the dual-camera currently only features on the vendor’s large-screen iPhone 7s.

Xiaomi’s new flagship also comes equipped with an under-glass front-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3,350mAh battery, USB-C port and is splash resistant.

The company said Mi 6 “seamlessly integrates four-sided 3D curved glass and a stainless steel frame”. It is available in black, white, blue and silver, alongside a premium ceramic version with 18-karat gold camera rims.

All versions of the device have 6GB of RAM. With 64GB of storage it costs CNY2,499 ($363); with 128GB the price rises to CNY2,899; and the 128GB ceramic version is CNY2,999.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

