Xiaomi spin-off Poco readies second device - Mobile World Live

 Xiaomi spin-off Poco readies second device
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi spin-off Poco readies second device

05 FEB 2020

Xiaomi spin-off brand Poco unveiled its second smartphone, the Poco X2, in India, rejuvenating its play in the nation’s growing device market.

At a launch event, Poco announced the X2 will be available on 11 February priced INR15,999 ($224.77) for the basic 64GB version. A 128GB model will cost INR16,999 and a 256GB variant INR19,999.

Embedded in the Poco X2 is the top-end Qualcomm 7-series chip and Snapdragon 730G processor, coupled with 6GB or 8GB RAM.

It features a 6.67-inch, 1080p display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is capable of displaying HDR quality and has a max brightness level of 500 nits.

A quad-camera system on the rear offers 64MP, 8MP, and 2MP plus 2MP lenses, with 20MP and 2MP modules on the front.

Other features include a liquid cooling system and 4500mAh battery. The device is packed with a 27W plug for fast charging. Colour options are blue, purple and red.

When first launched, the Poco sub-brand was pitched as offering high-spec smartphones at affordable prices. The Pocophone F1 featured a Snapdragon 845 processor and dual-cameras, and retailed at INR20,999 for the standard 64GB version.

Earlier this year, Xiaomi put to bed rumours it was to axe the Poco brand which were fuelled by the departure of project manager Jai Mani in 2019 and a lack of a follow-up to the F1.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Devices

Tags

