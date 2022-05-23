 Xiaomi snaps up Leica deal - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi snaps up Leica deal

23 MAY 2022

Xiaomi unveiled plans to launch a smartphone jointly branded with photography specialist Leica in July, part of a newly-signed long-term partnership between the pair.

Under the collaboration, Xiaomi and Leica will develop mobile photography technologies for use in the smartphone maker’s handsets covering both hardware and software interfaces.

In terms of the partnership, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said the move would “provide a strong boost” to the vendor’s visual strategy, with the company claiming it heralded a new era for “mobile imaging”.

Leica is a long-standing German-based manufacturer currently focused on producing digital cameras and sports optics.

The company has already made several forays into the mobile sector, supplying cameras for use in flagships for the likes of Huawei and releasing its own phone into the Japanese market in partnership with operator SoftBank Corp in 2021.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

