Xiaomi snaps up Leica deal

Xiaomi unveiled plans to launch a smartphone jointly branded with photography specialist Leica in July, part of a newly-signed long-term partnership between the pair.

Under the collaboration, Xiaomi and Leica will develop mobile photography technologies for use in the smartphone maker’s handsets covering both hardware and software interfaces.

In terms of the partnership, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said the move would “provide a strong boost” to the vendor’s visual strategy, with the company claiming it heralded a new era for “mobile imaging”.

Leica is a long-standing German-based manufacturer currently focused on producing digital cameras and sports optics.

The company has already made several forays into the mobile sector, supplying cameras for use in flagships for the likes of Huawei and releasing its own phone into the Japanese market in partnership with operator SoftBank Corp in 2021.