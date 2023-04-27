 Xiaomi sets targets to slash environmental impact - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi sets targets to slash environmental impact

27 APR 2023

Xiaomi outlined fresh goals to slash greenhouse gas emissions from its main operating segments by 2040, with an aim of a 98 per cent reduction over those reported in 2021.

The company noted the segments of its operation covered by the pledge include its smartphone and IoT devices businesses.

As an interim goal, by 2030 it aims to cut its scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 70 per cent from the baseline year of 2021. It eventually plans to reach net zero in-line with ambitions being chased by companies across the globe with a deadline of 2050.

Xiaomi plans to research and develop clean technologies, expand electronic-waste management techniques, and implement greener operations and logistics.

It also seeks to “encourage” suppliers to establish similar emission reduction targets.

Among its pledges are the use of renewable energy at sites and the signing of long-term green power purchase agreements.

Xiaomi claimed to have already made significant investments in clean technology, with half of its R&D spend in 2022 going to the area.

It has also included various hardware and software features into its devices to cut energy consumption.

As is the case with its peers, Xiaomi also upped recycling and device refurbishment, and asserted it had improved durability of its units.

Author

Chris Donkin

