English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi set to top revenue target

22 DEC 2017

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is reported to have told bankers it will beat its 2017 revenue goal by “as much as 18 per cent”, following an impressive turnaround in the fortunes of its business.

According to Reuters, Xiaomi is set to generate a profit of at least $1 billion in 2017, based on forecasted net revenue of $17 billion to $18 billion. Its profit in 2018 could reach $2 billion.

The report also said Xiaomi is hearing bank pitches for an initial public offering in 2018, with one source stating a $100 billion valuation looks “reasonable”. Previously, a more modest $50 billion was been suggested, with the company possibly raising at least $5 billion to fuel growth.

Earlier this year, Xiaomi said it had seen a “return to fast track growth”, with Lei Jun, CEO, noting that no other smartphone company has been able to reignite growth after a slowdown.

And it certainly seems to be keeping up momentum: the company has seen two consecutive months in which it shipped 10 million devices.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Huawei, Xiaomi lining up US push

Xiaomi loses MiPad branding fight with Apple

Xiaomi eyes IPO with $50B valuation
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association