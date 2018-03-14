Xiaomi set for India push

Xiaomi is reportedly set to ramp its activities in India, as speculation also mounted about its future device roadmap.

The company is looking to launch “at least six” smartphones in India this year, open 100 stores, release products from new categories, and build a “big” business from its new television range, Livemint reported.

Xiaomi built a substantial business in India despite tough competition from both domestic and international rivals. It already passed the $1 billion revenue mark.

Citing Manu Kumar Jain, head of Xiaomi India and global VP, Livemint said the Chinese company had been a “prolific” investor in the country’s start-up scene, and will write “a mix of small and large cheques” as it looks to bolster its software and internet proposition.

Toward the end of 2017, Xiaomi overtook Samsung to become the largest smartphone vendor in India. With India overtaking the US to become the second biggest global smartphone market, it is perhaps unsurprising Xiaomi is looking to build on its already impressive performance.

New smartphones

Elsewhere, it was reported the launch of Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 2S is imminent (27 March is expected). The device is the successor to Mi Mix 2 (pictured).

Among the suggested features is an edge-to-edge screen with camera notch, although unlike iPhone X and others, the notch is in the corner rather than the centre. An alternative would be no notch, but a camera located at the bottom of the front panel – enabling a thin bezel at the top.

Artificial intelligence (AI) camera capabilities are also a possibility, following the path of other flagship smartphones, as is the adoption of a dual camera on the rear.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845-powered device is expected to have a 5.9-inch screen, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. A rear-mounted fingerprint scanner is also expected, meaning it will not feature an under-the-screen reader.

Mi Mix 2S will, according to speculation, soon be joined by another high-end smartphone called Mi 7. This device would also be powered by a Snapdragon 845, but with 6GB of RAM.