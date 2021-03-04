 Xiaomi reveals latest Redmi line - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi reveals latest Redmi line

04 MAR 2021

Xiaomi rolled out its latest mid-range smartphones, the Redmi Note 10 Series, unveiling four new devices including a 5G variant it claimed is one of the most affordable and accessible options in the segment.

The company unveiled the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10S and Redmi Note 10 5G, all of which will launch globally by April.

While pushing affordability of the 5G variant, the company stated it would not reveal pricing until closer to launch.

Xiaomi said the Redmi Note 10 5G delivers one of the “most affordable 5G smartphones in the business”, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip and offering dual-SIM capabilities.

It features a 90Hz, 6.5-inch display; a 48MP main, 2MP macro and 2MP depth cameras; a 5000mAH battery and 18W fast charging.

In Redmi Note 10 Pro, the company touted improvements to the camera, a 108MP module, night mode and dual native ISO. It includes an arc side fingerprint, a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED DotDisplay, and is available in grey, blue and bronze.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, and features dual speakers and 33W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10S both feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display; dual speakers and quad camera set-ups. Xiaomi added the Note 10S camera “marks a tremendous improvement from the previous generation”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

