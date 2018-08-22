English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi reports strong results following IPO

22 AUG 2018

Fresh from its IPO, Xiaomi revealed a healthy profit for the second quarter of 2018, with a strong performance in its core smartphone business accompanied by growth in connected products.

The company said it generated a 58.7 per cent year-on-year increase in smartphone revenue to CNY30.5 billion ($4.5 billion), on the back of both increased volume and higher average selling prices (ASPs). Volume for the quarter reached 32 million units, up 43.9 per cent.

For its home market, it said its smartphone focus is on expanding in the high-end, where it made “good progress” with ASPs up 25 per cent. But it noted the market is in “a period of recalibration”, with its work at the high-end and an optimisation of the portfolio expected to “lay the groundwork for further shipment growth in China in 2019”.

Internationally, Xiaomi cited industry analysts which gave it a strong position in India, while noting it also expanded into France and Italy. IDC analyst Francisco Jeronimo noted the vendor is now number four in Italy and the seventh largest smartphone player in France after launching in both regions in the April – June quarter.

Other sectors
Revenue in IoT and lifestyle products more than doubled to CNY10.4 billion, with the company noting strong growth in smart TVs and a broadening of its portfolio; including new wearables and VR hardware.

It ended the period with 115 million connected IoT devices (excluding smartphones and laptops), representing 15 per cent sequential growth. It said there are almost 1.7 million users who own more than five Xiaomi IoT devices.

Internet services sales grew 63.6 per cent year-on-year to CNY4 billion, driven primarily by increasing monetisation in mainland China. Advertising revenue grew 69.6 per cent to CNY2.5 billion, with revenue from internet value-added services up 54.1 per cent to CNY1.5 billion.

It noted the majority of internet services revenue comes from China, with the company stating it is “developing internet services for our international users to provide them with a better user experience, and to lay the foundation for future revenue growth”.

For the three months to 30 June 2018, Xiaomi reported a profit of CNY14.6 billion, compared with a prior-year loss of CNY12 billion, on revenue of CNY45.2 billion, up 68.3 per cent.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Xiaomi moves to 2nd in Indonesia

Samsung mulls China device site shutdown

Xiaomi India targets innovation with Poco sub-brand
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Mobile Mix: Samsung Note 9 New York launch

Mobile Mix: Episode 9

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association