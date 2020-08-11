Xiaomi readies Mi 10 Ultra, Redmi K30 Ultra - Mobile World Live

Xiaomi marked its tenth anniversary with the unveiling of two new smartphones adding enhanced camera, charging, display and processing capabilities to fresh flagships at the top of its Mi 10 and Redmi K30 ranges.

The Mi 10 Ultra features a new camera set-up with 48MP main, 20MP ultra-wide and 12MP portrait lenses, and 120-times zoom. While it comes with the same 6.67-inch screen and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor as its predecessors, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, Xiaomi increased the Mi 10 Ultra’s screen refresh rate to 120Hz for smoother scrolling and added new 120W wired charging capable of providing 41 per cent charge in five minutes.

The device will go on sale in mainland China on 16 August, with four models offered: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage for CNY5,299 ($763); 8GB/256GB (CNY5,599; 12GB/256GB storage for CNY5,999; and 16GB/512GB storage for CNY6,999.

K30 Ultra

Xiaomi also unveiled the Redmi K30 Ultra, which features a new 5G-capable MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, 120Hz refresh rate and 4500mAh battery, with other specifications broadly mirroring a K30 Pro model launched in March.

Four variants range from CNY1,999 for a model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage to CNY2,699 for 8GB/512GB storage, and will be available in mainland China from 14 August.