 Xiaomi readies Mi 10 Ultra, Redmi K30 Ultra - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi readies Mi 10 Ultra, Redmi K30 Ultra

11 AUG 2020

Xiaomi marked its tenth anniversary with the unveiling of two new smartphones adding enhanced camera, charging, display and processing capabilities to fresh flagships at the top of its Mi 10 and Redmi K30 ranges.

The Mi 10 Ultra features a new camera set-up with 48MP main, 20MP ultra-wide and 12MP portrait lenses, and 120-times zoom. While it comes with the same 6.67-inch screen and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor as its predecessors, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, Xiaomi increased the Mi 10 Ultra’s screen refresh rate to 120Hz for smoother scrolling and added new 120W wired charging capable of providing 41 per cent charge in five minutes.

The device will go on sale in mainland China on 16 August, with four models offered: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage for CNY5,299 ($763); 8GB/256GB (CNY5,599; 12GB/256GB storage for CNY5,999; and 16GB/512GB storage for CNY6,999.

K30 Ultra
Xiaomi also unveiled the Redmi K30 Ultra, which features a new 5G-capable MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, 120Hz refresh rate and 4500mAh battery, with other specifications broadly mirroring a K30 Pro model launched in March.

Four variants range from CNY1,999 for a model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage to CNY2,699 for 8GB/512GB storage, and will be available in mainland China from 14 August.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Xiaomi pumps up fitness features in latest wearable

Xiaomi shrugs off factory shutdowns

Xiaomi readies beta test of latest UI
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association