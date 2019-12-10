Xiaomi readies low cost 5G smartphone - Mobile World Live

Xiaomi unveiled the first 5G smartphone from its Redmi brand, pitching the unit as an affordable point of entry to the next-generation technology.

The Redmi K30 5G is scheduled to go on sale in China from late January 2020 with prices starting at CNY1,999 ($284), which the vendor stated would make it one of the “most price worthy 5G offerings” on the market.

It is powered by the Qualcomm 765G processor and works on NSA and SA variants of 5G technology.

The K30 Series is also available in a 4G variant (prices starting at CNY1,599), with both devices featuring a 120Hz screen refresh rate; 64MP camera; 6.67-inch, 20:9-ratio screen; and 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Redmi K30 5G becomes Xiaomi’s latest 5G smartphone launch, following Mi 9 Pro and Mi Mix 3 5G, which launched in September and February respectively.

In October, Xiaomi CEO and founder Lei Jun pledged to launch more than ten 5G smartphones in 2020, with a focus on ensuring it deploys compatible devices across all price tiers.

Alongside the Redmi K30 5G, Xiaomi also unveiled the RedmiBook 13 laptop PC; Redmi AI Speaker Play; and a new router, the Redmi AC2100. These are due to go on sale on 12 December through Xiaomi’s official channels in China.