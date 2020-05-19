Xiaomi readies beta test of latest UI - Mobile World Live

Xiaomi took the next step towards the commercial introduction of its latest MIUI interface, explaining the Android-based platform was ready for beta testing before an official debut in various smartphones next month.

At an event today (19 May), the vendor said beta testing of MIUI 12 would begin next week, ahead of availability for its Mi 9; Mi 9T; Mi 9T Pro; Redmi K20; and Redmi K20 Pro models from end-June.

The Chinese vendor unveiled MIUI 12 last month, putting a heavy focus on improved security and privacy features, multi-tasking capabilities and AI functionality.

At the time, it said the platform had been certified by authorities in China, Europe and the US. It also highlighted backing from TUV Rheinland, an independent body focused on inspecting technical equipment, products and services.

Xiaomi explained MIUI 12 offers heavy protection around apps, enabling users to restrict access to location, camera, microphone and other device functions.

The vendor plans to make the UI available to 43 devices in total, with updates to be made available on a model-by-model basis.