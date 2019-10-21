 Xiaomi plots 5G device ramp in 2020 - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi plots 5G device ramp in 2020

21 OCT 2019

Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun pledged to launch more than ten 5G smartphones in 2020 and urged operators to step-up efforts to expand coverage of the technology, Reuters reported.

Speaking at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Lei highlighted early success of the vendor’s first 5G smartphone, the Mi 9 Pro, which launched last month. He noted sales of the device exceeded expectations and caused supply chain issues, and pledged to build on this by launching a compatible device across all price tiers in 2020.

Lei also highlighted a potential downturn in sales of 4G smartphones as consumers hold-off for the next-generation as a threat, but stated launching 5G is a step operators cannot avoid, making it essential they “speed up their expansion of 5G base stations”.

In Q2 the Chinese manufacturer posted a sharp drop in profit and its slowest revenue growth since going public.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

