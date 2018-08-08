English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi partner ramps Indian component work

08 AUG 2018

Xiaomi said a key component supplier is set to begin the production of parts in India, enabling it to increase local input into the manufacture chain in one of its most important markets.

Holitech Technology is set to manufacture parts in Andhra Pradesh, investing nearly $200 million over three years. Xiaomi said it will be the first local producer of compact camera modules, thin film transistors, capacitive touch screen modules, flexible printed circuits and fingerprint sensors.

Manufacturing is “likely” to start in Q1 2019, with the aim of creating 6,000 jobs in three years.

Xiaomi is one of the many companies which assembles products in India to support the government’s Make in India drive to boost the manufacturing sector. But the initiative was limited by a lack of Indian component manufacturers, which in turn restricted the value brought to the country.

Earlier this year, it was reported the government had expanded a list of smartphone components covered by import duties.

Manu Jain, VP and MD of Xiaomi India, said: “Holitech is an important global component supplier of Xiaomi and with their entry in India, we are positive that a new era of local manufacturing will begin with several job creations and other component manufacturers also coming in.”

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Huawei displaces Apple in global smartphone chart

Samsung, Xiaomi tie for top spot in India

Xiaomi teases Android One smartphone duo
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 9

Mobile Mix: Episode 8

Mobile Mix: Episode 7

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association