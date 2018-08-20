Xiaomi moves to 2nd in Indonesia

Indonesia’s smartphone market recorded double-digit growth in the second quarter, after adapting to local manufacturing requirements which slowed the market in Q2 2017.

Counterpoint Research figures show shipments increased 25 per cent year-on-year in Q2, with Samsung leading the market with a 25 per cent share (see chart right, click to enlarge) and Xiaomi moving into second with a 22 per cent share, up from 2 per cent in Q2 2017. Oppo slipped to third after losing market share, while Vivo was fourth after adding 4 points to its share.

Chinese brands accounted for 53 per cent of shipments, with local vendors taking a 9 per cent share.

Tarun Pathak, associate director at Counterpoint Research, said the number of smartphone users in Indonesia is set to cross the 100-million mark this year. He noted users have started migrating from entry-level smartphones to mid-tier models which has increased the replacement rate over the past few quarters.

The sub-$150 segment contributed more than half of total shipments in Q2, while the $100-$150 segment was the fastest growing price band.

Apple had less than 1 per cent market share in the country. LTE smartphones accounted for 90 per cent of smartphone shipments in the quarter.