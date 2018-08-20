English
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi moves to 2nd in Indonesia

20 AUG 2018

Indonesia’s smartphone market recorded double-digit growth in the second quarter, after adapting to local manufacturing requirements which slowed the market in Q2 2017.

Counterpoint Research figures show shipments increased 25 per cent year-on-year in Q2, with Samsung leading the market with a 25 per cent share (see chart right, click to enlarge) and Xiaomi moving into second with a 22 per cent share, up from 2 per cent in Q2 2017. Oppo slipped to third after losing market share, while Vivo was fourth after adding 4 points to its share.

Chinese brands accounted for 53 per cent of shipments, with local vendors taking a 9 per cent share.

Tarun Pathak, associate director at Counterpoint Research, said the number of smartphone users in Indonesia is set to cross the 100-million mark this year. He noted users have started migrating from entry-level smartphones to mid-tier models which has increased the replacement rate over the past few quarters.

The sub-$150 segment contributed more than half of total shipments in Q2, while the $100-$150 segment was the fastest growing price band.

Apple had less than 1 per cent market share in the country. LTE smartphones accounted for 90 per cent of smartphone shipments in the quarter.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

