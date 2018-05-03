Xiaomi moves deeper into Europe with Hutchison deal

Xiaomi inked a deal with 3-owner CK Hutchison for the sale of its devices through the operator group’s retail footprint in Austria, Denmark, the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Italy and Hong Kong.

The agreement is a major coup for the Chinese vendor and will see it vastly increase its exposure to the European market, having launched in its first western European market (Spain) only six months ago.

Its deal covers smartphone sales across the seven markets, alongside IoT and lifestyle devices in selected countries. In addition to availability in 3-branded outlets, the vendor’s devices will also be sold in retailers owned by CK Hutchison subsidiary AS Watson across the Netherlands, UK, Ireland and Hong Kong.

Figures released by Strategy Analytics yesterday (2 May) showed Xiaomi as the fourth largest smartphone manufacturer in the world by shipment numbers in Q1, with its market share jumping from 3.6 per cent to 8.2 per cent year-on-year. However, sales remained largely focused in Asia.

The agreement with CK Hutchison will see the company expand its presence in some of the largest markets in Europe – as well as Hong Kong – and follows launch in Spain during November 2017.

CK Hutchison Group co-MD Canning Fok (pictured, left, with Xiaomi SVP Wang Xiang) hailed the deal as a win-win for both companies.

The news comes as Xiaomi announced plans for a $10 billion IPO in Hong Kong.