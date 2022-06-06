Xiaomi India names new leadership

Xiaomi India appointed a new GM and CMO to strengthen its leadership team, as the unit works to halt falling market share and resolve probes for allegations of money laundering and breaches of foreign exchange laws.

In a tweet, Xiaomi India said Alvin Tse, previously head of Xiaomi Indonesia, will take over as GM, while Anuj Sharma will rejoin as CMO, who over the past 21 months was country director for Poco India.

The statement noted Tse helped Xiaomi expand into many global markets. He was co-founder and head of affiliated smartphone brand Poco from March 2018 to November 2020.

Authorities are investigating claims the unit illegally remitted INR55.5 billion ($714.5 million) to a trio of overseas entities under the guise of royalty payments.

Data from Strategy Analytics showed the vendor maintained the top spot in India during Q1, but its share fell year-on-year from 27 per cent to 22 per cent.