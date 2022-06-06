 Xiaomi India names new leadership - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi India names new leadership

06 JUN 2022

Xiaomi India appointed a new GM and CMO to strengthen its leadership team, as the unit works to halt falling market share and resolve probes for allegations of money laundering and breaches of foreign exchange laws.

In a tweet, Xiaomi India said Alvin Tse, previously head of Xiaomi Indonesia, will take over as GM, while Anuj Sharma will rejoin as CMO, who over the past 21 months was country director for Poco India.

The statement noted Tse helped Xiaomi expand into many global markets. He was co-founder and head of affiliated smartphone brand Poco from March 2018 to November 2020.

Authorities are investigating claims the unit illegally remitted INR55.5 billion ($714.5 million) to a trio of overseas entities under the guise of royalty payments.

Data from Strategy Analytics showed the vendor maintained the top spot in India during Q1, but its share fell year-on-year from 27 per cent to 22 per cent.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Xiaomi snaps up Leica deal

Xiaomi asserts privacy compliance after German ruling

Xiaomi Bangladesh unveils locally-made Redmi 9A
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association