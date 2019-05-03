Xiaomi hits back at analyst smartphone numbers - Mobile World Live

Xiaomi published smartphone shipment figures for the first quarter of 2019, following the release of recent analyst estimates which it branded “inaccurate and unfair”.

The company said its numbers “exceeded 27.5 million units” during the period and the final figure will be included in its Q1 results announcement.

Of the figures published this week, IDC pegged Xiaomi at 25 million units, marking a 10.2 per cent year-on-year decrease from 27.8 million.

Strategy Analytics was closer, with its number of 27.5 million marking a 2.3 per cent decline from 28.3 million.

And Canalys put Xiaomi at 27.8 million units, a 1.3 per cent decrease from 28.2 million.

Although the differences are relatively small, Xiaomi obviously feels the need to point out it is doing a solid job in holding its ground in a shrinking market, as it comes up against tough competition from rivals both big and small.

The IDC numbers would also show the company’s share in the market declining, rather than holding firm – or increasing – as the segment contracts.

While there is some ground between Xiaomi and the next biggest player, third-placed Apple, things do get closer between Xiaomi and its next smallest rival Oppo, which is in the midst of building its European market position.