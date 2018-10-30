English
Xiaomi hit by China accounting probe

30 OCT 2018

Smartphone maker Xiaomi fell foul of Chinese authorities due to irregularities with its accounting practices, Financial Times reported.

Xiaomi, which listed earlier this year, was found to have incorrectly classified corporate gifts, and failed to standardise reimbursements and the payments of other corporate expenses. The company was said to have already rectified the issues, but obviously the news was not welcomed by investors.

The report stated Chinese authorities are in the midst of a crackdown on tax evasion, which has been extended to technology companies with overseas assets. It is targeting companies which have complex accounting practices that “fall into a legal grey zone”.

Other companies have also been caught up in the probe, including Suning, an Alibaba-backed e-commerce giant.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

