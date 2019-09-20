Xiaomi hints at Alpha screen innovations - Mobile World Live

Xiaomi teased its upcoming Mi Mix Alpha smartphone, which appears to have a 100 per cent screen-to-body ratio and a display which wraps around the edges of the device.

The Chinese smartphone maker hinted at the wrap around display in a photo published on Twitter ahead of the official unveiling on 24 September. The device will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset and is expected to offer 5G connectivity. Xiaomi also teased a number of new features.

Indeed, Xiaomi will hope the Mi Mix Alpha will perform well, considering recent struggles due to strong competition in its domestic and international smartphone markets.

The company posted a sharp drop in profit in the second quarter and its slowest revenue growth as a public company, losing market share around the world.