 Xiaomi hints at Alpha screen innovations - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi hints at Alpha screen innovations

20 SEP 2019

Xiaomi teased its upcoming Mi Mix Alpha smartphone, which appears to have a 100 per cent screen-to-body ratio and a display which wraps around the edges of the device.

The Chinese smartphone maker hinted at the wrap around display in a photo published on Twitter ahead of the official unveiling on 24 September. The device will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset and is expected to offer 5G connectivity. Xiaomi also teased a number of new features.

Indeed, Xiaomi will hope the Mi Mix Alpha will perform well, considering recent struggles due to strong competition in its domestic and international smartphone markets.

The company posted a sharp drop in profit in the second quarter and its slowest revenue growth as a public company, losing market share around the world.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Google sets date for Pixel launch

China listing off as Xiaomi chases growth

Xiaomi struggles in Q2, loses market share
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei loses a Mate in Google

Mobile Mix: Biting into Apple’s big bash

Video Feature: Apple iPhone 11 Event – in under 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association