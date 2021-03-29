 Xiaomi goes global with versatile smartphone addition - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi goes global with versatile smartphone addition

29 MAR 2021

Xiaomi added the Mi 11i to its smartphone portfolio, a device the company positioned as an all-round performer which will be available across its global markets.

Following up on the recent global launch of the Mi 11, Xiaomi stated the Mi 11i differs by offering a a flat screen display and a slight redesign in the form of a side mounted fingerprint scanner.

Mi 11i offers a 7.8mm-thick glass body and runs the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor as the existing models.

The Samsung E4 AMOLED display measures 6.67-inches and offers peak brightness of 1300nits “while consuming little power”.

Other features include a 120Hz refresh rate, dual speakers, and an ultra-large capacity 4520mAh battery. It offers a 108MP HD main, 19-degree ultra-wide angle and a 50mm focal length telemacro camera.

Available in silver, white and black, it comes with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage for €649, or €699 with 256GB of storage.

Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight said the avalanche of new products from Xiaomi underlined its global ambitions.

“It is keen to secure its position as the third biggest phone maker on the planet with a range of smartphones at all price points,” he said.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

