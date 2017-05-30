Xiaomi gives Mi Max phablet a makeover

Xiaomi unveiled the second incarnation of its Mi Max phablet, which sees the device getting an incremental upgrade over its 2016 predecessor.

According to reports, some 3 million units of the earlier device have shipped.

As before, the smartphone is dominated by its 6.44-inch screen. However, the display is not the only feature the Chinese vendor called out as big: the 5300mAh battery (up from 4850mAh) was described as having a “capacity like a power bank” and offering two days of use.

Mi Max 2 features a full metal unibody (compared with a three-piece body for Mi Max), Quick Charge 3.0 with parallel charging (QC2.0 for its predecessor), 12MP Sony large pixel camera (16MP standard pixel) and stereo speakers (single speaker).

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, whereas Mi Max had versions powered by Snapdragon 650 and Snapdragon 652 chips. Mi Max 2 offers 4GB of RAM, which was only available in the “prime” version of Mi Max – otherwise it had 3GB of RAM.

Prices range from CNY1,699 ($248) for the version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage to CNY1,999 for a model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.