 Xiaomi flags telephoto first; unveils UI update - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi flags telephoto first; unveils UI update

27 APR 2020

Xiaomi again expanded its flagship Mi 10 range, adding a 5G device sporting its first telephoto camera lens, while also unveiling its latest Android interface.

In terms of features, the Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition is essentially another variant of the Mi 10 Lite unveiled in March, albeit with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor rather than the 765G of the previous model.

However, the vendor played up its periscope telephoto lens, noting the model is its first to offer such a module. The 8MP unit offers five-times optical and 50-times digital zoom, which Xiaomi said made it “among the highest-performing” such lenses “currently available in a smartphone”.

It is accompanied by a 48MP, 120-degree wide-angle; 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro lenses. A 16MP module is fitted up front.

The device offers 6GB or 8GB of memory; storage spans 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. It is available in China for a starting price of CNY2,099 ($296.20), in orange, green, blue, pink or black.

MIUI 12
The Chinese smartphone player also unveiled its MIUI 12 Android interface, which it stated is certified by authorities in China, Europe and the US, while also achieving enhanced privacy standards set by independent research group TUV Rheinland.

Security features Flare, Barbed Wire and Mask System cover sensitive apps; app permissions and information erasure; and protection from rogue apps, respectively.

The UI also offers free-float multi-tasking windows; AI Call Assistant; Mi Health; a new control centre; and Dark Mode 2.0.

MUII 12 is set to be deployed on 40 devices, beginning in June.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

India smartphone market braces for fall after strong Q1

GSA hails 5G devices growth

China 5G smartphone market hits new peak
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Special feature video: Covid-19’s impact on the mobile economy

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association