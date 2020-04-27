Xiaomi flags telephoto first; unveils UI update - Mobile World Live

Xiaomi again expanded its flagship Mi 10 range, adding a 5G device sporting its first telephoto camera lens, while also unveiling its latest Android interface.

In terms of features, the Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition is essentially another variant of the Mi 10 Lite unveiled in March, albeit with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor rather than the 765G of the previous model.

However, the vendor played up its periscope telephoto lens, noting the model is its first to offer such a module. The 8MP unit offers five-times optical and 50-times digital zoom, which Xiaomi said made it “among the highest-performing” such lenses “currently available in a smartphone”.

It is accompanied by a 48MP, 120-degree wide-angle; 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro lenses. A 16MP module is fitted up front.

The device offers 6GB or 8GB of memory; storage spans 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. It is available in China for a starting price of CNY2,099 ($296.20), in orange, green, blue, pink or black.

MIUI 12

The Chinese smartphone player also unveiled its MIUI 12 Android interface, which it stated is certified by authorities in China, Europe and the US, while also achieving enhanced privacy standards set by independent research group TUV Rheinland.

Security features Flare, Barbed Wire and Mask System cover sensitive apps; app permissions and information erasure; and protection from rogue apps, respectively.

The UI also offers free-float multi-tasking windows; AI Call Assistant; Mi Health; a new control centre; and Dark Mode 2.0.

MUII 12 is set to be deployed on 40 devices, beginning in June.