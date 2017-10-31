English
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi cracks 10M mark for second successive month

31 OCT 2017

Xiaomi is on track to achieve its goal of shipping more than 10 million units a month through the remainder of 2017, as the vendor hinted at expansion through a deal with Microsoft and was tipped to be seeking to establish a presence in Western Europe.

The China-based vendor’s CEO Lei Jun (pictured) revealed in a social media post shipments in October had already broken the 10 million unit target. Although the executive did not reveal the exact figure for October, it is the second month in a row Xiaomi’s shipments exceeded the 10 million mark.

October’s figure leaves Xiaomi on track to hit a target for monthly shipments revealed in September, which Android Headlines reported forms part of a broader goal to ship a total of 90 million units in 2017.

Canalys recently announced Xiaomi shipped more than 15 million units in its home market during Q3, ranking the vendor in fourth place behind Huawei, Oppo and Vivo, and ahead of Apple in fifth. Figures from the research company covering India placed Xiaomi in second place for the quarter, with shipments of 9.2 million units compared with 9.4 million by market leader Samsung.

Expansion
Xiaomi does not appear to be resting on its laurels.

In a tweet, the company’s India division revealed Lei Jun this week held a meeting with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. While there is no official word of what was discussed, the social media post mentioned Xiaomi is optimistic regarding a “deeper partnership” with the US company.

Xiaomi is also eyeing further expansion in Europe: Android Police reported the vendor is seeking to establish a beachhead in Western Europe with a move into Spain.

In terms of Europe, the country would add to Xiaomi’s presence in Poland and Ukraine. Globally, the vendor also sells devices in Mexico, Middle East, southeast Asia and South Korea, the news outlet stated.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

