 Xiaomi continues camera push with latest launch
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi continues camera push with latest launch

18 APR 2023

Xiaomi added another premium device to its flagship line, promoting the 13 Ultra on further enhancements to the heavily-marketed camera system available on its existing top-tier devices.

Its latest handset joins the Xiaomi 13, Pro and Lite in its highest-end range. All four offer various features aimed at those taking a lot of photographs and videos, including several developed in collaboration with imaging partner Leica.

The handset player claims to offer smartphone users a professional camera experience throughout its co-branded devices.

In terms of specs, the latest smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, quad rear camera system (all with 50MP lenses), 6.73-inch display and 5000mAh battery.

The new addition has an improved battery and extra camera compared to the Pro version, and offers a different rear design.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be available in China on Friday (21 April) followed by selected international markets in the “next few months”. It will be sold in black, white or green and initially cost between CYN5,999 ($872) and CNY7,299 depending on the memory option.

Its latest device follows the launch of the standard and Pro Xiaomi 13 handsets in China late in 2022, with a global release event for those devices and a Lite version held at MWC23 Barcelona in February.

Author

Chris Donkin

