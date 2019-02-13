 Xiaomi confirms MWC19 Barcelona launch - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi confirms MWC19 Barcelona launch

13 FEB 2019

Xiaomi revealed new products are incoming, including its Mi 9 flagship, with launches taking place in China and at MWC19 Barcelona over the next two weeks.

The company said a “new product launch” will take place in Spain on 24 February, without hinting at what will come. But Donovan Sung, director of product management, separately said Mi9 will be launched at an event in China on 20 February, the same day Samsung will unveil its new Galaxy S flagship portfolio.

Reports state Mi9 will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855-powered flagship, with 6.4-inch full HD display, 48MP/12MP main cameras and 3D Time of Flight for depth sensing. Other mooted specifications include a 24MP font camera.

With the device debuting in China only days before, it certainly seems likely Xiaomi will use MWC19 Barcelona to take the model to a global stage.

As with other vendors, Xiaomi has also teased a device with a foldable screen and there is some expectation this will also be on display in Barcelona. Whether or not this will include commercial launch plans is not clear, but the same can also be said of Xiaomi’s rivals.

Some update on its 5G plans is also likely. It has been suggested a version of Mi Mix 3 with 5G compatibility will be unveiled on 24 February, having previously been teased for a Q1 release in Europe, although this will be closely tied to network rollouts.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

