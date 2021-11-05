 Xiaomi claims smartphone cooling breakthrough - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi claims smartphone cooling breakthrough

05 NOV 2021

China-based device maker Xiaomi revealed what it called a major breakthrough in cooling technology for smartphones, with plans to introduce its Loop LiquidCool system into handsets in the second half of 2022.

In a statement, the vendor said the heat dissipation technology, inspired by techniques used in the aerospace industry, separates hot air and cooling liquid circulations, while preventing backwards heat flow.

Compared with conventional vapor chambers (VC) options, it said the technology has twice the cooling capability, making it the most efficient smartphone cooling system available.

During a 30-minute gaming test using a custom Xiaomi Mix 4 handset, with the original VC replaced with the Loop LiquidCool module, the company said the device temperature remained below the max level of 47.7℃ and the processor was 8.6℃ lower than the standard cooling system.

The company explained that although the next-generation system uses the same method as CV liquid cooling, the new form factor delivers a significant improvement in efficiency.

The statement went on to say as conventional VC systems do not have separate channels for gases and liquids, hot gas and cool liquids mix and obstruct each other, especially under high workloads. “A ring-shaped pump features a special gas pipe design, which reduces air passage resistance by 30 per cent. By allowing for a smoother steam flow, the maximum heat transfer capacity is increased by up to 100 per cent.”

In September Xiaomi introduced the mid-range 11T Pro smartphone featuring technology able to fully charge the device within 17 minutes.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China smartphone market dips in Q3

Supply chain woes chip away at smartphone sales

Sony targets visual media boost with Xperia PRO-I
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association