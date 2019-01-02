 Xiaomi bundles data for Mi Play China launch - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi bundles data for Mi Play China launch

02 JAN 2019

Xiaomi announced its latest smartphone, Mi Play, which it is bundling with one year of free mobile data for Chinese consumers via its MVNO offering.

In a statement, the company said every Mi Play comes with a SIM card that offers a free and unlimited one-year data package, including 10GB worth of 4G high-speed services every month. The smartphone is priced at CNY1,099 ($160).

Xiaomi picked up a commercial MVNO licence from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in July 2018, having participated in a nationwide trial programme for three years. While the device is likely to see broader international availability, it is unlikely that the bundled data offer will also make the transition.

The smartphone itself offers a solid mid-tier feature set, with octacore MediaTek processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage – only a single RAM/ROM option will be available, although there is a microSD expansion slot. Mi Play has dual (12MP+2MP) main and 8MP front cameras, supported by AI features such as AI Beautify and AI Portrait.

It has a 5.8-inch full HD display, 3,000mAh battery, rear finger print sensor and dual SIM support.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live's channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

