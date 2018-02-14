English
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi brings Redmi Note 5 to India

14 FEB 2018

Xiaomi stepped up its device line-up in India with the launch of three new products in the country, including the Redmi Note 5 and higher end Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphones.

At an unveiling in India’s capital New Delhi, the company introduced the Redmi Note 5 to the market, a follow up from the “wildly successful” Redmi Note 4, which Counterpoint Research said was the best-selling phone in the country in 2017.

The company also took the wraps off the higher-end Redmi Note 5 Pro at the event, which brings “full screen display innovations” to the market. Lastly, Xiaomi also launched the Mi TV for the Indian market, representing its first foray into this segment outside of home market China.

India’s all-rounder
Xiaomi described the Redmi Note 5 as “India’s all-rounder”, with an 18:9 FHD+ Plus display. It also features an improved 12MP rear camera, up to 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and “improves upon the best-selling Redmi Note 4 in every aspect”.

The device also features an LED selfie light to enable users to shoot “the perfect selfie even in challenging lighting conditions”. The device is available at INR9,999 ($155) for a 3GB RAM version with 32GB storage, and INR11,999 for the bigger 4GB RAM version with 64GB storage.

Xiaomi said the higher-end Redmi Note 5 Pro device is “the world’s first smartphone to feature the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chip”, and features a 20MP front camera, also equipped with a selfie light.

A dual camera set up on the device consists of a 12MP + 5MP sensor and also features a 18:9 HD+ display with rounded corners. The device also gives “12.5 per cent more display area compared with smartphones using 16:9 screens,” added Xiaomi.

The device is priced at INR13,999 for the 4GRAM, 64GB storage offering and INR16,999 for 6GB with 64GB storage.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Tags

Featured Content

