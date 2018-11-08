English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi boosts global presence with UK entry

08 NOV 2018

Xiaomi believes it can replicate the success it has had in other western European markets with its UK entry, as the company used a launch event to debut its Mi 8 Pro flagship outside China for the first time.

At a launch event in London, SVP Wang Xiang said its entrance in the UK was a new chapter in its global expansion. It will offer its smartphones through a partnership with operator 3 UK.

He highlighted Xiaomi’s rise through the ranks in its relatively short history as evidence it can successfully crack the UK: analyst company IDC ranks the company as the world’s fourth-largest smartphone maker.

Xiang also highlighted the fact Xiaomi is number three in Spain, which in November 2017 became its first western European market. It has also seen strength in France and Italy following launches this year.

In addition to giving the Mi 8 Pro flagship its global debut at the event, Xiaomi also showed off its budget Redmi 6A smartphone, a new Xiaomi Band 3, its Mi Electric scooter and revealed it will be opening its first ever authorised Mi store in London later this month.

Mi 8 Pro
Priced at £499, the Mi 8 Pro is key to Xiaomi’s early attempts to gain a strong market share in the UK.

Director of product management Donovan Sung (pictured) highlighted how the device, despite being significantly lower in price than rival offerings from Samsung, Huawei and Apple, measured up in terms of specs.

A key selling point was the device’s artificial intelligence-powered dual camera features, including portrait, beautify and scene detection. The device offers an 8MP and 12MP combination on the rear.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor, includes an AMOLED display and packs an in-display finger sensor.

“By bringing a range of our amazing products at honest pricing we want to offer more choices and let everyone in the UK enjoy a connected simple life through our innovative technology,” added Xiang in a statement.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Smartphone shipments decline as China suffers

Oppo boosts European play with RX17 Pro

Baidu pushes Alibaba, Xiaomi in China smart speakers
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association