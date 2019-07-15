 Xiaomi boosts chip ambitions with VeriSilicon backing - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi boosts chip ambitions with VeriSilicon backing

15 JUL 2019

Chinese device maker Xiaomi acquired a 6 per cent stake in chip designer VeriSilicon, as the company pushes ahead with a long-term plan to develop its own semiconductors.

Reuters cited a filing to China Securities Regulatory Commission which revealed the investment, initially made in June and Xiaomi confirmed the move to the publication. Financial details were not disclosed.

Shanghai-based VeriSilicon’s biggest investor is the China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, which targets the country’s chip industry.

China’s government has identified the sector as one it wants to become more self-reliant in, as part of its Made in China 2025 initiative.

VeriSilicon operates R&D centres in its home market and the US, and works as a contractor to other chip companies, aiding the completion of semiconductor design.

For Xiaomi, the investment follows the establishment of a separate semiconductor division in 2014.

Through the unit, it launched its first chip, the Surge S1 which featured in its Mi 5 smartphone.

It was then revealed the company would spin-off the division into a subsidiary, dubbed Big Fish, focused on making chips for IoT devices.

As well as Xiaomi, rival Chinese device maker Huawei also has its own chip unit, HiSilicon, which makes Kirin processors for its smartphones.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Device execs zoom in on camera tech

Xiaomi touts youth-oriented line

Xiaomi braces for more aggressive Huawei play
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Security, secrecy and ZTE

Mobile Mix: London calling for 5G

Mobile Mix: Shanghai sings a song of 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association