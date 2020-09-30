 Xiaomi bets on affordability with latest 5G models - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi bets on affordability with latest 5G models

30 SEP 2020

Xiaomi unveiled three 5G-enabled smartphones for its flagship Mi 10 range, targeting the mid-tier price point with devices offering enhanced camera and gaming capabilities.

At a global launch event, the vendor introduced the Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T and Mi 10T Lite models, alongside its first smartwatch targeting the global market.

The vendor stated its Pro model “sets a new bar”, featuring a 108MP main, 13MP ultra-wide and 5MP macro camera set-up on the rear; optical image stabiliser; and 8K video capabilities.

Powered by Qualcomm’s flagship chipset Snapdragon 865, the device is configured for a broad range of 5G frequency bands, the company said. A Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU offers a “desktop level” gaming experience.

It comes with a 5000mAh battery, 33W fast charge and a 6.67-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate. Prices start at €599.

The Mi 10T offers 64MP main, 13MP ultra-wide angle and 5MP macro lenses, with prices starting at €449, while the Lite version features a quad-camera arrangement with a 64MP main module. It is priced from €279.

Xiaomi’s Mi Watch features heart rate and blood oxygen level trackers, and offers 117 fitness modes. It is powered by a 420mAh battery claimed to last 16 days on a single charge, and is priced from €99.

During the event Xiaomi also unveiled a 65W fast charger, nearly half the size of a standard Mi Laptop adapter, priced at €29.

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

