 Xiaomi asserts privacy compliance after German ruling - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi asserts privacy compliance after German ruling

14 JAN 2022

Xiaomi claimed a decision by Germany’s IT security watchdog proves it adheres to relevant European Union (EU) data privacy and security laws, a ruling which could prove important in a fight with Lithuanian authorities.

In a blog, Xiaomi explained Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security had not detected any anomalies which would require further investigation or other measures, following an audit.

Crucially, the regulator did not detect any transfer of filter lists, an issue which landed Xiaomi in hot water with Lithuanian authorities in 2021 due to concerns over censorship.

In the blog, a Xiaomi representative stated the German ruling confirmed the vendor’s “commitment to operate transparently, responsibly and with the privacy and security of our customers as a top priority”.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Devices

Tags

