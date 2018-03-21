English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Wileyfox back from brink following STK deal

21 MAR 2018

UK smartphone brand Wileyfox is reported to have done a deal with STK which will see it live on, having called in the administrators earlier this year.

STK, another UK smartphone maker which is owned by distributor Santok, apparently acquired Wileyfox’s UK business and will continue its operations. This also includes honouring existing Wileyfox warranties on devices sold to consumers.

Wileyfox got caught out when one of its backers – Russian bank Promsvyazbank – ran into trouble, leaving it unable to continue funding the smartphone maker. However, Wileyfox was also working in a competitive market, against a number of deep-pocketed rivals.

Henri Salameh, commercial director of STK, said Wileyfox was “playing at a slightly higher price point and was a stronger online presence”, and bringing the two together will provide boosts in areas including production, sales reach and customer service, TechRadar reported.

Mobile News cited Jay Pau, CEO of STK as saying: “Today’s mobile industry is highly saturated, and consolidation is essential to reinvigorate growth and balance.”

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

BlackBerry 10 US lawsuit revived

Alcatel refreshes smartphone range

Essential hopes to stir interest with new device colours
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association