English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeDevicesNews

Wearables makers turn to children to offset stagnation

11 JUN 2018

Fitbit launched its first wearable for children, aiming to open a fresh growth segment to offset declines in its traditional wearables business.

The Ace tracker, unveiled in March, is designed to motivate children aged eight years old and over to be active. Users will have access to statistics including the number of steps taken, minutes of activity and time spent sleeping. Fitbit also lined up family challenges, celebratory messages and badges for achieving goals.

Children are being viewed as a new avenue for device makers like Fitbit to pursue gains as wearables sales growth stagnates. Indeed, when it debuted the Ace, Fitbit said its research showed 75 per cent of parents expressed an interest in using a fitness tracker to help keep their kids moving.

Chinese vendor Coolpad also sees opportunities in children’s wearables: in February it revealed it would launch a smartwatch in the US towards the end of the year. The device will run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear chipset, and be designed to act as a phone, watch, GPS device, activity tracker and learning platform.

John Choi, VP of new product planning and innovation at Coolpad, told Mobile World Live the device is meant to fill a gap for parents who want to stay connected with children aged between six and eleven years old who may not yet have a smartphone.

“Interest in this category has been growing. Our research shows there was a 20 per cent plus increase in interest in kids’ smartwatches in the US between 2016 and 2017, and we expect this trend to continue.”

But both companies will have to compete with Garmin, which first launched wearables for children in September 2016; and LG, which offers GPS tracking and limited communication capabilities in its child-oriented Gizmo series.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Wearables growth slows

Versa sets Fitbit sales record

Smartwatches grab greater share of wearable revenue
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Feature: GDPR – an enabler of trust or confusion?

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security 2018 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association