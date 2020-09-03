 Wang stages comeback as HTC chief Maitre resigns - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Wang stages comeback as HTC chief Maitre resigns

03 SEP 2020

HTC CEO Yves Maitre stepped down after just less than a year in the role, with chairwoman Cher Wang tipped to resume the position, Taiwanese outlet Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

CNA explained Maitre resigned without warning, citing personal reasons related to work-life balance, particularly an apparent inability to visit family due to Covid-19 (coronavirus) travel restrictions.

Wang was HTC’s CEO for four years before Maitre’s appointment in September 2019.

At the time the former Orange executive pointed to 5G and extended reality (XR) as key goals for the company.

However, HTC later lost Rikard Steiber, head of its key Viveport VR unit, and is struggling to turn a quarterly profit, most recently recording a net loss of TWD1.84 billion ($62.7 million) in Q2.

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

