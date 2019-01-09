 Vuzix opens AR glasses to consumers - Mobile World Live
Vuzix opens AR glasses to consumers

09 JAN 2019

Smart glasses company Vuzix announced consumer availability of its Blade AR Smart Glasses, albeit with a hefty $999.99 price tag.

In a statement, the company said the wearable is “the first and only fashion forward full colour, see-through smart glasses available on the market today for consumers that support app developers and applications running directly on the glasses.”

The Blade Smart Glasses platform includes an Android-based OS for the device; a cloud-based service platform being developed specifically for Blade; and a “growing ecosystem of apps and software development firms around the world” which are working with Vuzix.

Vuzix described its wearable as a “smart display with a see-through viewing experience using Vuzix’s proprietary waveguide optics and full colour Cobra II display engine in a truly wearable form factor.”

It also includes an HD camera, to enable users to “see, recognise, respond to and record the outside real world”.

Shipments of the consumer version of the device are expected to begin by the first week of February.

Vuzix has some pedigree in the nascent smart glasses market through its work in the enterprise space. It has also worked with Toshiba on Windows-based smart glasses, again targeting commercial applications.

Steve Costello

