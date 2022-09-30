Vodafone Idea taps Vivo for 5G smartphone

Vodafone Idea continued preparations for the deployment of 5G services, securing a device deal with Vivo covering models compatible with the operator’s spectrum bands.

In a brief release, Vivo stated the partnership follows demonstrations of its V25 and T1 5G models on compatible frequencies. It noted the devices are already available, enabling Vodafone Idea to offer them when it launches commercial services.

The companies said they expect customers to be able to experience the potential of forthcoming 5G technologies through the devices, and will continue to “work together to drive adoption among Indian smartphone users.

Vodafone Idea noted it will retain existing cooperation with other OEMs to ensure its 4G customers have a wide range of 5G models to upgrade to.

The operator was the third-largest spender in an auction of 5G spectrum conducted in August which raised a total of INR1.5 trillion ($18.4 billion).

Initial 5G service launches are expected from next month.