 Vodafone Idea readies Motorola 5G smartphones - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Vodafone Idea readies Motorola 5G smartphones

06 FEB 2023

Vodafone Idea teamed with Motorola Mobility to bring the Lenovo-owned device maker’s 5G models to its budding next-generation network, its latest move to build a portfolio of compatible smartphones after a deal involving fellow Chinese player Vivo in September 2022.

Under the tie-up, Motorola stated it had successfully tested a fleet of devices on 3350MHz and 3400MHz spectrum for Vodafone Idea’s 5G network.

The operator highlighted the move will make 11 popular Motorola-branded smartphones available to 5G customers at a range of price points.

In a statement, Motorola explained the range of devices offer a battery technology which prevents overheating during intense use, citing mobile gaming as an example.

The vendor also highlighted built-in security features, and noted all models are SAR tested and approved.

Vodafone Idea CMO Avneesh Khosla noted the operator is committed to Indian digitalisation moves and the deal with Motorola is “one more step towards our 5G rollout”.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

