Vivo updates brand, teases new range - Mobile World Live

Smartphone maker Vivo unveiled a brand revamp, as it looks likely the company also has a new sub-brand in the pipeline.

The company unveiled a new “visual identity” including logo, brand colour and “exclusive Chinese Language and English Language Vivo fonts”. It said its new, more saturated blue is the result of a study to better understand customer visual habits and receptiveness to digital displays, being “more soothing to the eye” and “the ideal visual backdrop for the company’s creative and expressive character”.

Created in partnership with Danish designer Bo Linnemann, the new logo is said to feature “simplified lines and sharpened angles to reflect the forward-looking spirt of Vivo”.

Separately, it was reported the company is set to launch a sub-brand, IQOO. The company teased the brand on social media in China, with the IQOO.com website diverting to a Vivo placeholder.

At this stage it is not clear if the company will position this as a standalone unit, akin to Huawei’s Honor or Xiaomi’s Poco, or if it will simply be used for a specific line of smartphones.

Vivo last month said it will showcase a “holeless” smartphone at MWC19 Barcelona.