 Vivo updates brand, teases new range - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Vivo updates brand, teases new range

12 FEB 2019

Smartphone maker Vivo unveiled a brand revamp, as it looks likely the company also has a new sub-brand in the pipeline.

The company unveiled a new “visual identity” including logo, brand colour and “exclusive Chinese Language and English Language Vivo fonts”. It said its new, more saturated blue is the result of a study to better understand customer visual habits and receptiveness to digital displays, being “more soothing to the eye” and “the ideal visual backdrop for the company’s creative and expressive character”.

Created in partnership with Danish designer Bo Linnemann, the new logo is said to feature “simplified lines and sharpened angles to reflect the forward-looking spirt of Vivo”.

Separately, it was reported the company is set to launch a sub-brand, IQOO. The company teased the brand on social media in China, with the IQOO.com website diverting to a Vivo placeholder.

At this stage it is not clear if the company will position this as a standalone unit, akin to Huawei’s Honor or Xiaomi’s Poco, or if it will simply be used for a specific line of smartphones.

Vivo last month said it will showcase a “holeless” smartphone at MWC19 Barcelona.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Xiaomi confirms MWC19 Barcelona launch

China brands drive India smartphone growth

Samsung Galaxy S10 speculation ramps ahead of launch
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Moto in the Big Apple

MWC19 Barcelona: Official Preview Video

Mobile Mix: Oppo ‘oping for UK success

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association