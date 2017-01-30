English
HomeDevicesNews

Vivo unveils dual front camera smartphone

30 JAN 2017
Vivo

Smartphone maker Vivo launched its V5 Plus device in Southeast Asia and India, describing it as “the first smartphone with a 20MP dual front camera in the region”.

Describing it as co-engineered with Sony, the company said “the combination of this powerful 20MP camera and a secondary [8MP] camera creates a professional-grade bokeh effect comparable to large-aperture DSLR cameras”.

It also has a “Selfie Softlight” feature and “sophisticated image processing algorithm”.

Reflecting the company’s new Camera & Music tagline, V5 Plus is also said to deliver a “tremendously enjoyable music experience”. It said a custom digital-to-analogue converter can “restore every detail of a music piece with ultimate sound quality”.

Other features include a 16MP rear camera, 5.5-inch screen and a fingerprint scanner. Powered by an octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, it offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and a 3160mAh battery with dual charging engine.

In a statement, Alex Feng, global VP of Vivo, said the company is setting up seven R&D centres in Silicon Valley, San Diego and across China, in order to “deliver premium technical innovation in all aspects for our users in 2017”.

V5 Plus is available now in India, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines and Myanmar, and will be released in Indonesia imminently.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Devices

Tags

