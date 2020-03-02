 Vivo showcases latest prototype smartphone - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Vivo showcases latest prototype smartphone

02 MAR 2020

Vivo unveiled Apex 2020, its third concept smartphone which aims to build on innovations showcased over the past two years and set the trend for the vendor’s future smartphone features.

In a statement, the Chinese vendor said Apex 2020 improved on the full-view display of Apex 2019 with a 120-degree full-view edgeless display with no bezels. As with the prior design, the latest model features a “unibody” design, with no openings, so the front-facing camera is located within the display.

Vivo explained it increased the amount of light which can pass through the relevant portion of the screen to enable the in-display camera, an approach it said “effectively reduces optical interference, diffraction and stray flashes” using algorithms to optimise the picture quality.

Wireless charging is carried over from the Apex 2019, with Vivo’s 60W Wireless Super FlashCharge said to be able to fully charge a 2000mAh battery in 20 minutes.

Harry Hong, Vivo general manager of product, said in a demonstration video how previous Apex prototypes featured in-screen fingerprint sensors, pop-up front cameras and full-view displays, features which all went on to be included in commercial devices.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

China brands boost share in India smartphone market

Indonesia smartphone growth accelerates in Q3

Vivo seeks 5G edge with lower-priced smartphones
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Panel: 2020 GLOMO Awards highlights

Feature video: Huawei Mate Xs launch highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association