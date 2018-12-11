 Vivo pushes dual screen smartphone - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Vivo pushes dual screen smartphone

11 DEC 2018

Smartphone maker Vivo announced a dual display smartphone as part of its Nex flagship product line.

Nex Dual Display Edition marries a 6.4-inch front screen with a 5.5-inch rear panel. The company suggests this will offer “greater flexibility in using the rear cameras”, enabling high-quality selfies, for example with mirror mode to show the user image, or a pose director to display pictures or videos for imitation.

The smartphone also has a “Lunar Ring” on the rear display, which creates a glowing band of colours for notifications or pulses with music. This can also deliver soft lighting for selfies captured using the rear cameras.

Elsewhere, Nex Dual Display Edition has three cameras, with 12MP main camera, a specialised night camera and an “innovative time of flight 3D camera”. This is similar to the set-up in Oppo’s R17 Pro, with that vendor sharing its parentage with Vivo.

Vivo said the “pro-level Night Video Camera” enables users to film clear and stable footage in motion and low-light environments, while the 3D camera supports point-to-point distance measuring, modelling of the user’s face for enhanced facial recognition and “personalised beautification”.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octacore processor and is one of the first to reach the market with 10GB of RAM. It also has 128GB of onboard storage and in-display fingerprint scanner.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

