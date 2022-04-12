 Vivo pulls trigger on foldable launch - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Vivo pulls trigger on foldable launch

12 APR 2022

Vivo made its entry into the foldable smartphone segment in China with the launch of the Vivo X Fold, claiming to address consumer pain points which have impacted rival offerings.

With its launched teased by the company late last month, the Vivo X Fold comes to market on the tenth anniversary of the launch of the Vivo X series and is available in China, priced at CNY8,999 ($1,414).

Vivo explained in a statement it had made a play into the foldable segment as the phones were slowly becoming recognised by consumers “as actual smartphones rather than just novelty devices” and its offering might be able to address what people were looking for.

Indeed, rivals including Xiaomi, Oppo and Honor have all joined Samsung, Huawei and Lenovo in the last 12 months to offer the alternative smartphone form factor.

Specs
The Vivo X Fold has a metal, leather back design with a four camera set-up, marketed as featuring new technology features to “define the foldable 2.0 era”.

The AMOLED main display is 8.03-inches, with the same screen type on the outside measuring 6.53-inches. Both offer high-resolution, and HDR10+ compatibility with up to 120Hz refresh rates.

Vivo X Fold runs the latest Snapdragon 8 gen 1 chipset.

The camera array comprises a 50MP main sensor, 12MP zoom, five-times periscope 8MP and a 48MP ultra-wide angle option. The inside and outside screens also have 16MP selfie cameras.

Vivo X Fold has a 4600mAh battery with 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charge. The device is available in black, blue and grey.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

