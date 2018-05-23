English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Vivo moves swiftly on latest MediaTek silicon

23 MAY 2018

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek unveiled a new mid-tier processor it says brings the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) powered “experiences, brilliant photography and reliable high-speed connectivity to more affordably-priced devices”.

Vivo will offer “one of the first” smartphones powered by the silicon: its 5.5-inch screen Y83 smartphone which runs the device maker’s Jovi AI assistant.

MediaTek’s Helio P22 chip is said to be the first to bring a 12nm manufacturing process to mid-tier devices. It follows the launch of Helio P60 earlier this year, which has already seen strong customer adoption, including use in devices from Vivo and Oppo in India and China.

The silicon features AI enhancements powered by MediaTek’s NeuroPilot technology, which enables developers to either specifically target certain processing units (CPUs, GPUs and AI processors) or enable the system to intelligently allocate processes. AI-enhanced camera features including face ID, smart photo albums, and single- and dual-camera depth of field features are supported.

Helio P22 offers hardware-driven dual camera capabilities for 13MP+8MP configurations, with 1600×720-pixel display compatabilitiy to enable “beautiful, full-screen smartphones”. Dual SIM LTE connectivity and 802.11ac Wi-Fi offer “high-internet throughputs”.

MediaTek said P22 also supports dual 4G SIM cards, with octacore ARM Cortex A53 processors operating up to 2GHz offering high performance with low power input.

The chip is in volume production now and is expected to be available in consumer devices by the end of the current quarter (presumably the Vivo smartphone).

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Blog: Tech tribulations follow US/China trade spat

China smartphone shipments slump continues

Gionee unveils full-screen smartphone line
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association