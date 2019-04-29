 Vivo doubles share in flat India market - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Vivo doubles share in flat India market

29 APR 2019

The once hot India smartphone market cooled in the first quarter of the year, however China-based Vivo managed to more than double shipments year-on-year and move into third place ahead of rival Oppo, Canalys figures showed.

Vivo increased shipments 108 per cent to 4.5 million units, doubling its market share to 15 per cent at end-March (see chart below, click to enlarge). Rushabh Doshi, research director at Canalys, said Vivo’s expensive investment in Indian Premier League cricket is paying off: the vendor paid six-times the previous sum to retain title sponsorship.

“Vivo has made several shrewd marketing investments, which also include signing internationally popular Bollywood actor Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador. But it faces an intense battle in 2019, as Oppo’s Cricket World Cup sponsorship and Samsung’s fresh offensive with the new M series threaten to stifle momentum,” he explained.

Total shipments in the January-March quarter rose just 1.7 per cent to 30.1 million units.

Xiaomi held onto its lead but increased shipments just 4 per cent. Samsung was second for a sixth consecutive quarter and was the only vendor in the top five to see shipments decline.

Realme, an Oppo spinoff, surprisingly moved into fifth, with shipments reaching 1.3 million units. It has operated in India only since Q2 2018.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Samsung suffers as smartphones struggle

EE brings Reno to UK

LG ditching domestic device production
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The fantastic four

Mobile Mix: Shenzhen Summit and ambitious Abidjan

Mobile Mix: 5G NABs the headlines

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association