Vivo continues 5G push with V20 series - Mobile World Live

Chinese handset maker Vivo advanced ambitious plans to become a leader in the 5G smartphone sector, with one of two models unveiled in its new V20 range sporting the next-generation connectivity.

The V20 Pro features dual-mode 5G powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G, and runs on FuntouchOS 11, a platform based on Android 10.

Vivo’s 5G device offers a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, and a dual front camera set-up including a 44MP lens with Eye Autofocus and an 8MP ultra-wide module.

It boasts a triple-lens rear array comprising a 64MP primary, 8MP wide-angle and 2MP mono lenses.

Vivo V20 Pro also features 8GB of memory, storage of 128GB and a 4000mAh battery.

It is priced at THB14,999 ($477.58) in Thailand and is expected to go on sale on 30 September, GSMArena.com reported.

The V20 version comes with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, 64MP triple camera set-up and a 44MP front camera, the media outlet noted, adding availability details were yet to be confirmed.