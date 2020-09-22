 Vivo continues 5G push with V20 series - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Vivo continues 5G push with V20 series

22 SEP 2020

Chinese handset maker Vivo advanced ambitious plans to become a leader in the 5G smartphone sector, with one of two models unveiled in its new V20 range sporting the next-generation connectivity.

The V20 Pro features dual-mode 5G powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G, and runs on FuntouchOS 11, a platform based on Android 10.

Vivo’s 5G device offers a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, and a dual front camera set-up including a 44MP lens with Eye Autofocus and an 8MP ultra-wide module.

It boasts a triple-lens rear array comprising a 64MP primary, 8MP wide-angle and 2MP mono lenses.

Vivo V20 Pro also features 8GB of memory, storage of 128GB and a 4000mAh battery.

It is priced at THB14,999 ($477.58) in Thailand and is expected to go on sale on 30 September, GSMArena.com reported.

The V20 version comes with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, 64MP triple camera set-up and a 44MP front camera, the media outlet noted, adding availability details were yet to be confirmed.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Arm unveils chipset upgrades for Android

Huawei gains in hard-hit China smartphone market

LG sets crucial smartphone launch date
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association