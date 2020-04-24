 Vivo boosts 5G smartphone play - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Vivo boosts 5G smartphone play

24 APR 2020

Chinese smartphone player Vivo unveiled a 5G device under its iQOO sub-brand, continuing ambitions to take a leading position in the 5G smartphone market.

Specifications for the Neo 3 5G are displayed on the vendor’s Chinese website: it runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor; offers a 6.57-inch, FHD+ resolution and HDR10+ compatible display, with a refresh rate of 144Hz; and comes with Universal Flash Storage 3.1.

It features an “11-layer liquid cooling system”, which dissipates heat from the smartphone when used for intensive tasks.

A triple-lens rear camera set-up comprises 48MP main, 8MP wide-angle and 2MP macro lenses, while the front camera shoots with a 16MP unit.

Other features include a side-loaded fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Android 10, Wi-Fi 6, 4500mAh battery and 44W wired charging.

Memory options include 6GB with 128GB of storage priced CNY2,698 ($381.20); 8GB/128GB for CNY2,998; 12GB/128GB at CNY3,298; and 8GB/256GB for CNY3,398.

Colour options are dark and light blue, with domestic availability from 29 April.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Xiaomi boosts 5G play with K30 Pro range

Vivo commences 6G research programme

Oppo boosts 5G play with Find X2 flagships
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Special feature video: Covid-19’s impact on the mobile economy

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association