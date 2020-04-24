Vivo boosts 5G smartphone play - Mobile World Live

Chinese smartphone player Vivo unveiled a 5G device under its iQOO sub-brand, continuing ambitions to take a leading position in the 5G smartphone market.

Specifications for the Neo 3 5G are displayed on the vendor’s Chinese website: it runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor; offers a 6.57-inch, FHD+ resolution and HDR10+ compatible display, with a refresh rate of 144Hz; and comes with Universal Flash Storage 3.1.

It features an “11-layer liquid cooling system”, which dissipates heat from the smartphone when used for intensive tasks.

A triple-lens rear camera set-up comprises 48MP main, 8MP wide-angle and 2MP macro lenses, while the front camera shoots with a 16MP unit.

Other features include a side-loaded fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Android 10, Wi-Fi 6, 4500mAh battery and 44W wired charging.

Memory options include 6GB with 128GB of storage priced CNY2,698 ($381.20); 8GB/128GB for CNY2,998; 12GB/128GB at CNY3,298; and 8GB/256GB for CNY3,398.

Colour options are dark and light blue, with domestic availability from 29 April.