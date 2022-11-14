Vietnam smartphone shipments grow

The smartphone market in Vietnam bucked a downward global trend during Q3, rebounding from a low base in the comparable 2021 period caused by Covid-19 (coronavirus) restrictions, data from IDC showed.

Shipments grew 28.5 per cent year-on-year to 3.2 million units, though IDC noted this was significantly lower than before the pandemic in Q3 2019 due to weak consumer demand resulting from high inflation and economic uncertainty.

Samsung maintained the top position despite its market share dropping 12.2 percentage points to 34 per cent. It was the only vendor in the top five with a decline in shipments, falling 5.4 per cent to 1.1 million.

Oppo consolidated its second place ranking, with shipments increasing 43.5 per cent to 691,200 and its share rising to 21.6 per cent from 19.4 per cent.

Xiaomi’s share improved 3.2 percentage points to 14.9 per cent and Apple’s more than doubled to 12 per cent.

Shipments of iPhones rose 173.3 per cent to 382,800.

Vivo posted 44 per cent shipments growth to 317,000, with its share up to 9.9 per cent.