 Vietnam smartphone shipments grow - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Vietnam smartphone shipments grow

14 NOV 2022

The smartphone market in Vietnam bucked a downward global trend during Q3, rebounding from a low base in the comparable 2021 period caused by Covid-19 (coronavirus) restrictions, data from IDC showed.

Shipments grew 28.5 per cent year-on-year to 3.2 million units, though IDC noted this was significantly lower than before the pandemic in Q3 2019 due to weak consumer demand resulting from high inflation and economic uncertainty.

Samsung maintained the top position despite its market share dropping 12.2 percentage points to 34 per cent. It was the only vendor in the top five with a decline in shipments, falling 5.4 per cent to 1.1 million.

Oppo consolidated its second place ranking, with shipments increasing 43.5 per cent to 691,200 and its share rising to 21.6 per cent from 19.4 per cent.

Xiaomi’s share improved 3.2 percentage points to 14.9 per cent and Apple’s more than doubled to 12 per cent.

Shipments of iPhones rose 173.3 per cent to 382,800.

Vivo posted 44 per cent shipments growth to 317,000, with its share up to 9.9 per cent.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China smartphone woes continue

Smartphone forecasts slashed again

North American smartphone shipments down
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association