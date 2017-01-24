Vertu unveils latest luxury smartphone Constellation

Boutique smartphone maker Vertu unveiled its latest smartphone, Constellation, which will reach the market next month.

So far the company remains tight lipped regarding the price of the smartphone, possibly because its target customers do not need to know: prices for its earlier Aster device start at £3,400, with its Signature model topping out at £26,400.

In a statement, the company said the Constellation “combines superior performance technology, exceptional build quality, luxurious materials and Vertu’s renowned platform of dedicated services”.

Its leather case, which is finished in “a variety of warm, inviting colours”, comes from “a specialist, family-run tannery in Italy”.

Constellation is apparently “truly optimised for the global traveller”, and is the first dual-SIM device from the vendor. It also has Vertu’s highest resolution screen – a 5.5-inch WQHD AMOLED display.

Other features of the Android device include an “exceptional 12-megapixel camera, designed especially for social photographers”, Dolby Digital Plus audio, wireless charging and secure communications technology from Silent Circle.

Reports late last year said Vertu was in talks with a new investor, as it cut around 200 jobs (one fifth of its workforce).

According to Financial Times, Vertu CEO Gordon Watson said the plan was to focus on one device, and the former Nokia subsidiary previously had “a big multinational mindset, not a lean start-up one”.