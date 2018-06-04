Versa sets Fitbit sales record

Fitbit’s attempt to counter declines in its basic tracker segment with a new smartwatch and health features appeared to be gaining traction, as the company announced its Versa watch had become the fastest selling product in its history.

More than 1 million Versa devices have shipped since the watch went on sale in mid-April, Fitbit said in a statement. In contrast, the company shipped a total of 2.2 million wearable devices in all of Q1.

Fitbit said millions had also taken to a female health tracking feature launched in May. The tool was first made available on iOS and Windows, but even so Fitbit noted uptake surpassed more than 1 million users in the first week alone. With the set-up now available on Android, more than 2.4 million users have added it to their Fitbit app.

James Park, Fitbit CEO, said Versa meets consumer demand for a mass appeal smartwatch and leaves the company well positioned to “gain share of the fast-growing smartwatch market.”

He added engagement with the female health tracking feature “further demonstrates the value our users see in being able to get a more comprehensive look at their overall health and wellness, in a single place”.

In Q1, smartwatch revenue accounted for 30 per cent of Fitbit’s total revenue. The segment is expected to surpass revenue from the company’s basic trackers in the second half of the year.